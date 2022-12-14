Wheaton Park District receives Centennial Award from DuPage County Historical Society 

The DuPage County Historical Society recently recognized the Wheaton Park District for more than 100 years of service to the community with a Centennial Award.

The Centennial Awards are presented by the society to organizations that were established at least 100 years ago, a news release stated. The Wheaton Park District was formed in March 1921. The 100th anniversary milestone was celebrated with a series of park district special events and the creation of a commemorative Christmas ornament.

Bob Woodruff, treasurer of the DuPage County Historical Society, said the society inaugurated the Centennial Awards in 2022, as a means to celebrate organizations in and around DuPage County that were formed 100 years ago or more, and that have contributed substantially to the community’s well-being through programming and philanthropic pursuits.

“We want to recognize organizations that have given back to the community for at least a century. This is a trophy type award,” Woodruff stated in the release.

He said each award recipient received a gold acrylic plaque.

The Wheaton Park District was one of four organizations honored with a Centennial Award at the society’s annual meeting this fall in the DuPage County Historical Museum.

“We are very fortunate to have the partnership and support of the historical society for the last 55 years,” Michelle Podkowa, museum manager and educator, stated in the release. “And we are proud to be part of the Wheaton Park District, and the values it stands for, for the last 14 years. These two organizations are essential to the community, and we look forward to continuing our work with them both to bring more services to the public.”

The DuPage County Historical Society was formed in 1929, and soon after started to acquire a collection. Local philanthropists purchased the Adams Memorial Library in 1965 to create a museum that would be owned and staffed by the county. The museum was set up by the society and opened in 1967. The society subsequently gave the museum to the county. Every year, the museum hosts the society’s annual meeting.

Woodruff said the park district’s superb record of providing programming and scholarships for children prompted the award.

Wheaton Park District Board of Commissioners President Bob Frey accepted the award on behalf of the park district.

“We are truly honored that the DuPage County Historical Society has selected the Wheaton Park District as a Centennial Award recipient,” Frey said in the release. “We appreciate the recognition. Our sustained growth, service to the community and continued facility and programming expansions have made the park district one of the premier districts in the state of Illinois. We thank the historical society for choosing the park district, along with three other outstanding organizations, for special attention.”

Also honored were The Morton Arboretum and the Oak Brook Polo Club, both founded in 1922, and the Naperville Woman’s Club, established in 1897.

Society President Carol Marcus addressed those assembled at the meeting with a recap of some of the DuPage County Historical Society’s most recent accomplishments, including the institution of the brand-new Centennial Awards program. Marcus also thanked donors, campaign contributors, partnerships and the Wheaton Park District and the DuPage County Historical Museum staff for their generosity and support of the new Centennial Awards campaign.

Woodruff said the awards will be presented annually.