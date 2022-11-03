16th Street Theater of Berwyn helps bring ‘Man and Moon’ to stage

BERWYN – “Man and Moon,” a co-production of 16th Street Theater in Berwyn and Dragonfly Theatre Company, is on stage at Madison Street Theater in Oak Park through Nov. 13. It will be 16th Street Theater’s final production, a news release stated.

The play is set in the waiting room of a hospital oncology unit, where transitioning man Aaron meets 12-year-old middle-schooler Luna, who loves outer space. Together, they learn how to wait and navigate their own changing bodies. The cast for this piece about expansion, connection, grief and hope includes Peter Danger Wilde as Aaron, and Clare Wols as Luna. Alternating in the roles on various dates are Emma L. Anderson and Jonah Muscarella.

The playwright is San Diego-based Siena Marilyn Ledger, whose National New Play Network rolling world premiere of “Man and Moon” is directed by Hayley Procacci.

A National New Play Network rolling world premiere lets three or more theaters mount the same play within 12 months to allow playwrights to develop work with multiple creative teams across different communities.

All tickets cost $25, and virtual performances are $10, available online or at 708-795-6704.

Curtain is at 8 p.m. Thursdays (no Nov. 3 performance) through Saturdays; also at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays until Nov. 13 at 1010 Madison St. in Oak Park. Information is at 16thstreettheater.org/season-fifteen-2022.