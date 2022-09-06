Downers Grove Park District to debut dog event Sept. 10

DOWNERS GROVE – The Downers Grove Park District will present a new event in which dog owners can pack up their pooches and plan for a day of free, fun-filled activities. Dog Daze will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Fishel Park in Downers Grove.

Presented by the Community Bank of Downers Grove, Dog Daze will offer fun for pups and their people, according to a news release. Attendees can peruse vendor booths offering demonstrations, giveaways and merchandise for purchase at the park, 1036 Grove St.

Live acoustic music will be performed by Mike and Traci from Good Clean Fun. Treats for humans and canines, as well as adult beverages, will be available. The West Suburban Humane Society will be on-site with adoptable dogs, applications and information regarding how the community can help other furry friends.

Darby Beasley, community events and sponsorship specialist for the Downers Grove Park District, is the coordinator of Dog Daze.

“The park district is excited to bring back a dog event to help families connect with their pet and create memories,” Beasley said in the release. “We are thrilled to partner with West Suburban Humane Society to help other dogs in need. Tips from our beverage sales and Landin’s Kiss-A-Bull-Booth will be donated to the volunteer-based, animal welfare organization located in Downers Grove.”

Visitors can capture the day with a free souvenir in the photo booth or have a free portrait from caricature artist Angel Contreras on a first-come basis as time allows. Give an English bulldog a big smooch at Landin’s Kiss-A-Bull Booth.

Dogs can participate in the agility course competition or the peanut butter licking competition. The agility course area will have a snow fence perimeter with small/medium dogs competing at 1 p.m. and large dogs competing at 3 p.m. The course will be open for free play outside of competition times, and will feature obedience tools and other training demonstrations sponsored by Enjoy Your Dog Inc.

The peanut butter competition area will have individual stations where dogs will compete in peanut butter-licking contests. Short dogs will compete at 12:30 p.m., thick dogs at 1:30 p.m., tall dogs at 2:30 p.m. and older dogs at 3:30 p.m.

The splash zone will be an off-leash area where dogs can romp in the water sprinklers, and even chase some bubbles.

During the event, all dogs should remain on leash when not visiting the fenced areas. Dogs should be up to date on vaccinations. Pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after their dogs. Aggressive animals will not be permitted to participate.

For more information and the schedule of activities for Dog Daze, visit dgparks.org.