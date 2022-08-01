Wheaton Brew and Seltzer Fest coming to Memorial Park

More than 60 different beers and seltzers will be available for tasting at the Wheaton Brew and Seltzer Fest slated for Aug. 6,

The idea is to sample, compare and contrast at this taste testing festival presented by the Wheaton Park District from noon to 4 p.m. at Memorial Park, a news release stated.

This year’s event title has been revamped to reflect the addition of seltzer.

General admission tickets are $60 per person in advance and $65 at the door, and entitle the ticket holder to 32, 2-ounce drink samples, along with a commemorative pint glass and entry into the festival.

Live music from 7th heaven and the Four Star Brass Band will be featured, along with a selection of food items for purchase.

Attendees may opt for a designated driver ticket priced at $25 per person in advance and $30 at the door, a ticket that includes three nonalcoholic beverages. Designated driver ticket holders may purchase a commemorative pint glass in the merchandise area.

Tickets are available online at www.wheatonparkdistrict.com/brewfest. All attendees must be at least 21 years old and show a valid ID to enter.

Ticket sales are limited. Door sales begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 6, and will be available while supplies last. All ticket holders will be allowed entry beginning at noon on Karlskoga Avenue and Hale Street. Tickets are nonrefundable.

The party is not only a chance to discover favorite new refreshments – it’s a way to help both CASA of DuPage and the DuPage County Historical Museum, the release stated. Both organizations will receive a portion of the proceeds from the festival.

CASA of DuPage recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in the DuPage County court system. Last year, 348 children were served in DuPage County by 154 volunteer, court-appointed special advocates. The CASA program in DuPage was incorporated in 1993, to assist the court in making important decisions about the welfare and permanency needs of each child. Funds raised at Brew Fest will help the nonprofit organization carry out its mission.

Because the fest is for adults of legal drinking age, children in strollers may not attend. Pets and outside alcoholic beverages will not be permitted in the park. Service animals are permitted, but must be registered seven days before the event by contacting cwilkin@wheatonparks.org.

The fest will go on, rain or shine. Any necessary delays or cancellations due to severe weather or other considerations will be posted on the Wheaton Park District Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wheatonparkdistrict and on the district’s RainoutLine at rainoutline.com/search/dnis/6304101028.