Woman found dead inside burning Lombard home

Lombard police are investigating the death of a woman found Wednesday inside a burning house on the 400 block of South Park Road.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze just before 8:10 a.m. Upon arrival, they reported the single-car attached garage was fully engulfed in flames and fire had spread to the interior of the home.

The blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes. During that time firefighters discovered a woman dead inside the home, fire officials said.

Her identity has not yet been released, nor has a cause of death been determined.

An autopsy is slated for Thursday, officials from the DuPage County coroner’s office said.

Fire officials believe the woman was the sole resident of the one-story, single-family house.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire department’s investigation unit, police and the DuPage County Arson Task Force.

Fire officials said the house sustained an estimated $100,000 in damage.

