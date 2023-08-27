Wheaton accepting applications for senior assistance program

The city of Wheaton is now accepting applications for the Senior Assistance Program, an annual program administered through the city’s Commission on Aging that provides monthly financial assistance to qualifying seniors. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 22.

Wheaton residents must meet the following four requirements to qualify and apply for the Wheaton Senior Assistance Program:

Age: Must be at least 65 years or older.

Residency: Must be a current incorporated Wheaton resident for at least the last consecutive 3 years.

Wheaton resident for at least the last consecutive 3 years. Must reside in the residence for at least nine months of the year.

Income: Annual household income cannot exceed $32,050.

In-person/In-Home interview: Agree to an in-person interview at the residence.

If you are receiving Section 8 or DuPage Housing Authority assistance, you are not eligible to apply for this program

If you meet these four qualifications and would like to apply for Wheaton Senior Assistance, complete the Wheaton Senior Assistance Application and submit it with the required supporting documents to:

City of Wheaton, Attn: Carly Johns 303 W. Wesley St. Wheaton, Ill. 60187