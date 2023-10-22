October 22, 2023
Glenbard West Theatre to present ‘The Spongebob Musical’

By Shaw Local News Network
Glenbard West Theatre will present “The Spongebob Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 through 4 in the Glenbard West auditorium, 670 Crescent Blvd., Glen Ellyn.

When Spongebob and his friends discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy Bikini Bottom, they must come together to save their undersea home. When all hope seems lost, an unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world.

Conceived by Steppenwolf director Tina Landau, this Tony award-winning musical features original songs by John Legend, Lady A, Panic! at the Disco, Cyndi Lauper and many more.

Tickets are $14 ($10 for ages 10 and younger) and are available at glenbardwest.seatyourself.biz. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.

