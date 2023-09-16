Glenbard Parent Series, B-PAC to present program in Gujarati

B-PAC: Glenbard Bilingual Parent Advisory Council and GPS: Glenbard Parent Series in Gujarati will present Mental Health Essentials to Support Your Child’s Well-being with licensed clinical social worker Krina Gandhi at 7 p.m. Sept. 28, via Zoom. Go to glenbardgps.org for the link to this webinar.

This program will be presented in Gujarati only.

Families want to communicate with their teenager openly and effectively. Gandhi will share constructive communication and perspective taking strategies that work. Caregivers will learn how to acknowledge, validate and understand the emotions their young person might be experiencing. Join GPS and learn how to discuss the tough topics and discover ways to share encouragement, support and love when challenges arise.

Gandhi specializes in treating mental health disorders, including depression, anxiety, mood disorders and personality disorders. Gandhi has a particular interest in working with young adults emerging into adulthood and navigating college.

For further information, visit glenbardgps.org or contact Luz Luna at luz_luna@glenbard.org or 630-942-7447.