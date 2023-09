Three Lyons Township High School seniors have been chosen as finalists in the National Scholastic Press Association contest.

Josie Menna is one of 10 finalists for Photojournalist of the Year. Sydney Matysik is one of 10 finalists for Photo of the Year in the news photo category. Nina Ivancevic is one of 10 finalists for Story of the Year: Editorial.

Individual award winners will be announced at the JEA/NSPA Fall National High School Journalism Convention Boston Nov. 4.