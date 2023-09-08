Lyons Township teacher named Journalism Education Association Rising Star

Lyons Township High School teacher, yearbook and literary magazine publications adviser Joseph Maffey has been named a Journalism Education Association (JEA) Rising Star.

JEA names eight teachers with its Rising Star Award. They will be recognized at the fall JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention. Rising Star awards are presented to advisers who are in their first five years of advising a school media program, have shown dedication to scholastic journalism and have had success advising at least one media program.

Maffey has worked at Lyons Township for 18 years, six years as the yearbook adviser. Under his advice, his students have accomplished multiple awards.

Over the past five years, students have earned the following awards for their work:

National Scholastic Press Association--First Class 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023; Three Marks of Distinction 2023; Two Marks of Distinction 2021; two students have been named finalists in their individual awards competition.

JEA--individual student media contests 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023; four superior, 11 excellent, 18 honorable mention.

Columbia Scholastic Press Association--Gold Medal 2019, 2020, 2021; five individual Gold Circle awards.

American Scholastic Press Association--Most Outstanding High School Yearbooks 2022; First Place with Special Merit 2021, 2022; First Place 2019, 2020.

Northern Illinois Scholastic Press Association--Golden Eagle Award 2019, 2020, 2021.

Kettle Moraine Press Association--All-KEMPA 2022.