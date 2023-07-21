Wheaton Warrenville South names new assistant principal

Cindy Budzikowski has been named been named assistant principal at Wheaton Warrenville South High School.

Budzikowski has a deep connection to District 200 having taught at Wheaton North from 2005 until 2011 and has been a teacher and then math department chair at Wheaton Warrenville South since 2011.

Both of her children graduated from Wheaton Warrenville South. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Iowa State University and master’s degree in educational leadership from Aurora University.

Wheaton Warrenville South Principal Lorie Campos looks forward to Budzikowski taking on this new leadership role.

“Cindy brings a wealth of experience leading the math department in a variety of innovative practices,” Campos said in the news release. “We are confident that Cindy’s instructional expertise, strong communication skills and relationships with teachers, students and the community will be a great addition as we continue building on our strong traditions.”

Budzikowski is looking forward to her new leadership role.

“I cannot express in words how excited and honored I am to serve our educational community in this role,” Budzikowski said in the release. “Tiger Nation is an incredibly special place and I will work my hardest to help our students and staff grow in the most supportive environment our team can provide. I’ve never been more excited to get back to school.”

Budzikowski replaces Campos, who was named principal at the school last month.