Dist. 205 hires new principal for York High School

York High School is getting a new principal this fall.

The Elmhurst District 205 school board on Wednesday unanimously approved hiring Jessica Hurt to take over from Shahe Bagdasarian, who resigned in December to take the superintendent job at Oak Lawn High School, according to a district news release.

Hurt was chosen from a field of 35 applicants, 13 of whom were chosen for an initial screening.

“All of the candidates for this position brought an enormous amount of experience, professionalism and talent with them. Ms. Hurt’s strong track record of building systems and cultures that both drive student success, and leave a lasting positive impact on the entire school community, coupled with being an articulate, knowledgeable, and confident leader regarding all aspects of curriculum and instruction have provided her with the skills and knowledge to successfully lead York High School,” said Dr. Keisha Campbell, Elmhurst District 205 Superintendent. “We are honored that Ms. Hurt chose to join District 205 and I look forward to working with her to create strong systems and relationships that drive student success at York.”

Hurt has spent the last 16 years at Hinsdale Central High School, where she began as a teacher of world cultures, AP government & politics, and civics and global issues, the release said. She was the social studies department chair, then later assistant principal for operations and, most recently, assistant principal for curriculum and instruction. She taught previously at Oswego East and Oswego high schools, and at Monroe Middle School in Wheaton.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to be the next principal of York High School,” Hurt said. “I look forward to working closely with the York students, staff and community to implement effective methods of school improvement in academics and to continue building a strong school culture that both honors and elevates the York High School history and defines what it means to be a York Duke.”

Recently awarded the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year for the DuPage Region by the Illinois Principal Association, Hurt graduated magna cum laude from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Science, Social Science & Secondary Education. She also has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Aurora University, Educational Specialist degree from Northern Illinois University, and is currently scheduled to finish a doctorate this year in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Northern Illinois University.

