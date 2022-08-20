A Wheaton attorney is expected to fill a vacant school board seat in Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200.

The school board will vote next Wednesday to appoint Julie Kulovits to the seat previously held by Mary Yeboah, who resigned in June in the midst of her first term on the board as a result of moving out of state.

The board chose Kulovits from a field of 14 applicants.

“Mrs. Kulovits brings to the board a strong understanding of board governance through her work as an attorney that interacts with boards of directors and other tax-exempt organizations,” board President Chris Crabtree said in a statement.

Kulovits has lived in the district since 2016. Her three children attend Wiesbrook Elementary. She also has served on the city’s Community Relations Commission.

“I’m looking forward to providing thoughtful and respectful leadership to support our district’s educators and equip all students in the district to succeed,” Kulovits said in a statement.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Augustana College and a law degree from Northern Illinois University. Kulovits serves professional associations and other tax-exempt organizations remotely as an attorney for Tenenbaum Law Group, a firm based in Washington, D.C.

Her appointed term will last until the school board seat is up for election in April 2023.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220819/wheaton-attorney-tapped-for-vacant-school-board-seat-in-district-200