Elmhurst police investigating nooses found at York football field as possible hate crime

ELMHURST – Elmhurst police are investigating an incident of two rope nooses found hanging from the York High School football field bleachers as a possible hate crime, the department announced in a Facebook post Jan. 18.

Elmhurst police reported that sometime between noon and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 17 a group of adults gathered to play an informal soccer game at the field discovered two rope nooses hanging from the top of the metal bleachers.

Both ropes had tape affixed to them with messages. One rope’s message read “Let them play!” and the other rope’s message read “Hear us now! Please!”

Illinois high school sports currently are on pause as part of the state’s COVID-19 mitigations, although low-risk sports in DuPage County and other regions could be cleared to return to competition this week as Region 8 has been moved to Tier 2 mitigations.

The adults removed the ropes, and took them away with the intent to give them to school administrators later, police said. Elmhurst police and Elmhurst School District 205 were notified of the incident.

“The incident is under active investigation by the Elmhurst Police Department as a possible hate crime to determine the motive and identify the suspect(s),” Elmhurst police said in a statement. “The city of Elmhurst has no tolerance for symbols of hatred, oppression and violence.”

Elmhurst police evidence technicians have processed the scene, and police are working with the school district in its investigation. Police presence has been increased for the York High School campus and surrounding neighborhoods this week as Elmhurst police proceed with the investigation. Additional security cameras will be installed at the high school, including at the stadium as further precaution.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the Elmhurst Police Department at 630-530-3050.