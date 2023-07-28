DuPagePads receives $166,416 grant from DuPage Community Transformation Partnership

DuPagePads received a $166,416 grant through the DuPage Community Transformation Partnership Immediate Intervention grant to help support DuPagePads with the hiring of two additional mental health case managers, as well as a van driver for necessary transportation of clients staying at the Interim Housing Center, according to a news release.

The DCTP awarded almost $1.3 million to 18 DuPage County nonprofit organizations.

”We are so grateful to both our County Board and the DuPage Foundation for this grant support. It will bring critical mental health services and important interventions to the more than 300 guests currently staying safe with us at our Interim Housing Center,” DuPagePads president and CEO April Redzic said in a news release. “This grant will create a safe and welcoming environment for families and individuals who come to us from the trauma of being unsheltered, and fills a gap by allowing us to better support their mental health and transportation needs as they progress on their journeys toward a permanent home of their own.”

Thanks to additional donations from DuPage Foundation’s donors and donor-advisors, the foundation was able to grant $200,000 above the grant budget.

“We are so fortunate to have such caring and generous donors who see the value in helping those with limited resources in our community,” DuPage Foundation vice president for programs Barb Szczepaniak said in the release. ”With their added support, we were able to award well-deserved grants to more local not-for-profit organizations which in turn expands services and resources to those most in need in DuPage County.”

DuPagePads’ vision is to continue innovating and improving the services provided to local neighbors and families who are impacted by homelessness. At the forefront of this mission is the Interim Housing Center, a pioneering model of transforming a motel into a thriving building to give people who are unsheltered a healthy and safe space and support to gain back a stable home of their own.

Plans and partnerships with donors, local organizations and area businesses are helping to move that vision forward. The DuPage Foundation and DuPage County have taken a leadership role in providing that support. To learn how you, your foundation, or your business can be a part of DuPagePads mission to end homelessness visit dupagepads.org or contact Chad Pedigo, VP of Development at cpedigo@dupagepads.org 630-682-3846 x2220.