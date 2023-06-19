Juneteenth shooting investigation ongoing as more evidence is gathered

A DuPage County Sheriff’s Department investigation into a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration near Willowbrook has continued since the incident occurred, authorities said.

Interviews of witnesses and victims is ongoing, and the sheriff’s department is trying to locate additional witnesses and victims who may not have sought medical attention for their injuries, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

Authorities said a mass shooting in Willowbrook left 23 wounded and one dead about 12:30 a.m. Sunday during a gathering in a parking lot to celebrate Juneteenth. Officials have said numerous victims were taken from the scene for hospital treatment and that others walked in to area hospitals seeking aid, The Associated Press reported.

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the victims, the sheriff’s department will not release their names, locations or individual conditions, according to the release.

Evidence technicians are in the process of collecting evidence from vehicles left at the scene and video evidence obtained from the businesses in the immediate vicinity of the shooting. Ballistic evidence also is being processed, according to the release.

“We understand and empathize with the media and public in their desire for more information, but we must balance that need with the need to preserve the integrity of our investigation. We want to assure everyone that we intend to be fully transparent once our investigation is completed,” according to the release.