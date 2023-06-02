Festivals, free concerts highlight summertime fun in DuPage County

From carnivals to concerts, movies in the park to Independence Day parades, this summer will be filled with fun, friendship and great memories. Discover plenty of great things to do and soak up the summer throughout DuPage County.

June 2-Sept. 1

Moose Cruise Nights: 4 to 8 p.m., Loyal Order of Moose parking lot, 1030 Warren Ave, Downers Grove. Stroll over to the Moose Lodge lot on Friday evenings to check out classic cars, hot rods and muscle cars. dgmoose.net/moose-cruise-night

Every Thursday from June 1-Aug. 31

Westmont Cruisin’ Nights: 5 to 9 p.m., downtown Westmont. All makes and models welcome to park or come to check out the vehicles. Family activities and entertainment included. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights

June 1-4

Cream of Wheaton: Downtown Wheaton and Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. Multiday festival includes a business expo, arts and craft fair, carnival, live entertainment and more. See wheatonparkdistrict.com for schedule of events.

June 2

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m, Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly movie. Concessions available. Movie free with paid admission to the park. See cantigny.org for information.

June 3

Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K/10K: 7:30 a.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Includes half-mile run for children. Registration recommended. cosleyzoo.org

Cori’s Kids Triathlon: 8 a.m., Oak Brook. Children compete in a swim, bike and run through the community. Registration recommended. Visit obparks.org/special-events for information.

June 4

Cantigny Summer Concert Series, Blooze Brothers: 3 to 5 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission is $30 per vehicle. cantigny.org

June 6

Summer Concert Series, Chicago Tribute Anthology: 7 p.m., Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Bring a chair and blanket to enjoy a free concert in the park. dgparks.org

June 7-Aug. 9

Wednesday Nights Live: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., North York Plaza, Elmhurst. Enjoy live music under the stars. Visit elmhurstcitycentre.com for information.

June 8

Shout Section Big Band and Vintage Night: 6 to 9 p.m., First Division Museum Tank Park in Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Attendees invited to dress in a vintage look and explore the museum before a live musical performance. Food trucks on-site. Admission is $15 or $12 for seniors 65 and older. Parking included. cantigny.org

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. wheatonparkdistrict.com

Music at the Gazebo: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Spring and Ginger roads, Elmhurst. Live musical entertainment on the lawn. Visit springroad.com/our-events for information.

June 9

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly movie. Concessions available. Movie free with paid admission to the park. cantigny.org

Movies Under the Moon: 8:45 p.m., Westminster Park, 1320 Westminster Drive, Woodridge. Enjoy a free movie. Concessions available. woodridgeparks.org

Movies Under the Stars: 8:30 p.m., Ty Warner Park Gazebo, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. Catch a family movie in the park. Visit westmontparks.org for information.

June 10

Lemont’s 150th Anniversary Fest: 1 to 6 p.m., downtown Lemont. Celebrate the milestone with live music, entertainment, food and activities. lemont.il.us

Fox Valley at the Fairgrounds Antiques Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Shop among the collection of antiques. dupagecountyfair.org

June 11

Vintage Baseball: DuPage Plowboys against Intra-Squad Volunteers, noon to 3 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission is $30 a car parking fee. Visit cantigny.org for details.

June 13

Summer Concert Series: Generation, 7 p.m., Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Bring a chair and blanket to enjoy a free concert in the park. dgparks.org

June 14

Movie in the Park: 7:30 p.m., Lake Foxcroft Park, 2S540 Lambert Road, Glen Ellyn. Grab those blankets and chairs and snuggle under the stars to watch a family movie. Movie snacks and beverages available for purchase. gepark.org

June 15-18

Woodridge Jubliee: Towne Center, Woodridge and Center drives. Carnival, fishing derby, Beer and Donut Dash, bags tournament, bingo and music. woodridgeparks.org

June 15

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m, Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. wheatonparkdistrict.com

Little Miss Ann Summer Music Concert: 10 to 11:15 a.m., Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. Free outdoor concert and crafts for children. westmontparks.org

June 16

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly movie. Concessions available. Movie free with paid admission to the park. cantigny.org

June 18

Jazz and Wine Fest: Noon to 6 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Enjoy an afternoon of jazz and an opportunity to sample wines. Advance ticket purchase recommended for $60. Jazz-only ticket is $40. Youth ticket is $20. Parking is $5 to $15. Lawn seating, so bring blanket or chairs. cantigny.org

June 20

Summer Concert Series: BBI, 7 p.m., Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Bring a chair and blanket to enjoy a free concert in the park. Visit dgparks.org for information.

June 21

Summer Concert with One Foot in the Groove: 7 p.m., Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. Enjoy a live music performance. westmonparks.org

June 21

Jazz in the Park: 7 to 9 p.m., Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. Free performance from the Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble. Bring chairs or blanket. gepark.org

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. wheatonparkdistrict.com

June 22

Pride Picnic at Cantigny: 4 to 9 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Bring your own picnic or purchase from food trucks on-site. Contest for best-decorated picnic space and other activities. Admission is $15 a person. cantigny.org

June 22

Music at the Gazebo: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Spring and Ginger roads, Elmhurst. Live musical entertainment on the lawn. springroad.com/our-events

June 22-25

Rotary Grove Fest: Downtown Downers Grove. Entertainment, food, carnival, car show and much more. See rotarygrovefest.com for information.

June 23

Summer Entertainment Series featuring The Neverly Brothers and American English: 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Tickets required, $10 a person. wheatonparkdistrict.com

June 24

DuPage Symphony Orchestra: 7 p.m., First Division Museum Military Park in Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission is $15 per vehicle. cantigny.org

Summer Entertainment Series featuring Bostyxx and The Petty Breakers: 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Tickets $10 a person. Visit wheatonparkdistrict.com for information.

Moonlit Movies in the Park: Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly movie. Concessions available. Movie free with paid admission to the park. cantigny.org

June 25

Cantigny Summer Concert Series, Trippin Billies: 3 to 5 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission $30 per vehicle. cantigny.org

June 26

Summer Entertainment Series featuring Rockin Moxie: 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com

June 27

Summer Concert Series, The Ron Burgundys: 7 p.m., Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Bring a chair and blanket to enjoy a free concert in the park. Visit dgparks.org for information.

June 28

Summer Concert with Prairie Station: 7 p.m., Ide’s Grove West Park, 1825 Compton Road, Woodridge. Bring chairs and blankets and enjoy the free concert. woodridgeparks.org

June 29

Music at the Gazebo: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Spring and Ginger roads, Elmhurst. Live musical entertainment on the lawn. springroad.com/our-events

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. wheatonparkdistrict.com

June 30

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly movie. Concessions available. Movie free with paid admission to the park. cantigny.org

July 2

Cantigny Summer Concert Series, The Boy Band Night: 3 to 5 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission $30 per vehicle. cantigny.org

July 3

Independence Day Celebration: Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks display at dusk. Park hosting a carnival. wheatonparkdistrict.com

Summer Entertainment Series: 5:30 p.m., Van Kampen Community Park, 1800 Short St., Lisle. Free concert that includes fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Bring chairs and blanket. Food and drinks available for purchase. lisleparkdistrict.org

July 4

Freedom Four Mile Run/Walk: 7:30 a.m., Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Register in advance for this annual race. gepark.org

Independence Day Celebration Star Spangled Summer: Wheaton. The annual parade begins at 10 a.m. Visit wheatonparkdistrict.com for parade route.

Independence Day Parade in Darien: Cass Avenue from Jewel, 7329 Cass Ave., to Hinsdale South High School. Parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. darienlions.org/4th-of-july-parade

Fourth of July Parade in Lisle: Main Street from Lisle Junior High School, 5207 Center Ave., to Museums at Lisle Station, 921 School St. Parade steps off at 10 a.m. villageoflisle.org

4th of July Family Festival: Burlington Park, 30 E. Chicago Ave., Hinsdale. Parade through town begins at 10 a.m. Visit the arts and craft fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food vendors and activities for children from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Concert by The Hat Guys Band from noon to 3 p.m. villageofhinsdale.org/fourthofjuly

Independence Day Parade and Fireworks in Downers Grove: 1 p.m., Main Street in downtown Downers Grove. Fireworks show near 75th Street and Lemont Road begins at 9:30 p.m. events.downers.us/independence-day

Independence Day Celebration: 4 to 9:30 p.m., Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. Community celebration with music, food and fireworks at dusk. westmontparks.org

July 6

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. wheatonparkdistrict.com

July 7

Movies Under the Moon: 8:45 p.m., RC Soccer Fields, 8101 Janes Ave., Woodridge. Bring a blanket and chairs and watch the free outdoor movie. Concessions available for purchase. woodridgeparks.org

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly movie. Concessions available. Movie free with paid admission to the park. cantigny.org

July 9

Cantigny Summer Concert Series, American English: 3 to 5 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission is $30 per vehicle. cantigny.org

Vintage Baseball: DuPage Plowboys against Lemont Quarrymen: noon to 3 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission is $30 parking fee. cantigny.org

July 11

Summer Concert Series, Hifi Superstar: 7 p.m., Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Bring a chair and blanket to enjoy a free concert in the park. dgparks.org

July 12

Movie in the Park — Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. Grab a blanket or chair and enjoy a family movie in the park. Story time and activities start at 7:30 p.m. and movie starts at dusk. gepark.org

July 12

Summer Entertainment Series, Rosie and the Rivets: 7 p.m., Van Kampen Community Park, 1800 Short St., Lisle. Free concert for the community. Bring chairs and blankets. Food and drinks available for purchase. lisleparkdistrict.org

Summer Concert with Field Day: 7 p.m., Westminster Park, 1320 Westminster Drive, Woodridge. Bring chairs and blankets and enjoy the free music concert. woodridgeparks.org

July 13

Music at the Gazebo: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Spring and Ginger roads, Elmhurst. Live musical entertainment on the lawn. springroad.com/our-events

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. wheatonparkdistrict.com

July 13-16

Taste of Westmont: downtown Westmont on Cass Avenue. Live music, craft and vendor show, carnival and the Muddy Waters Jam on July 16. westmontevents.com/taste-of-westmont

July 14

Movies Under the Stars: 8:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 141 S. Linden Ave., Westmont. Catch a family-friendly flick in the park. westmontparks.org

Summer Entertainment Series featuring Maggie Speaks and Radio Gaga: 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Admission is $40 a person. wheatonparkdistrict.com

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly movie. Concessions available. Movie free with paid admission to the park. cantigny.org

July 15

Cantigny Summer Concert Series, The Four C Notes: 3 to 5 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission is $30 per vehicle. cantigny.org

Summer Entertainment Series, Jay Allen Concert to Benefit Alzheimer’s Association: 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Admission $10 a person. wheatonparkdistrict.com

July 18

Summer Concert Series, Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute: 7 p.m., Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Bring a chair and blanket to enjoy a free concert in the park. See dgparks.org for information.

July 19

Jazz in the Park: 7 to 9 p.m., Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. Free performance from the Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble. Bring chairs or blanket. gepark.org

Summer Concert with Gen Fuze: 7 p.m., Mending Wall Park, 8406 Mending Wall Drive, Woodridge. Bring chairs and blankets and enjoy the free music concert. woodridgeparks.org

Summer Entertainment Series: Nashville Electric Co. 7 p.m., Van Kampen Community Park, 1800 Short St., Lisle. Free concert for the community. Food and drinks available for purchase. See lisleparkdistrict.org for information.

Summer Concert Series with Rockin Fenderskirts: 7 p.m., Diane Main Park, 300 W. 59th St., Westmont. Admission is free. westmontparks.org

July 20

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. wheatonparkdistrict.com

Music at the Gazebo: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Spring and Ginger roads, Elmhurst. Live musical entertainment on the lawn. springroad.com/our-events

July 21

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly movie. Concessions available. Movie free with paid admission to the park. cantigny.org

Movie Under the Moon: 8:45 p.m., Sunnydale Park, 6733 Harvest Ave., Woodridge. Bring a blanket and chairs and watch the free outdoor movie. Concessions available for purchase. woodridgeparks.org.

July 23

Cantigny Summer Concert Series, The Disco Circus: 3 to 5 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission $30 per vehicle. cantigny.org

July 24

Summer Entertainment Series featuring The Stingrays: 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Free admission. wheatonparkdistrict.com

July 25

Summer Concert Series, No Turn On Red: 7 p.m., Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Bring a chair and blanket to enjoy a free concert in the park. dgparks.org

July 26

Summer Concert with The Hat Guys: 7 p..m., Seven Bridges Park, 6516 Greene Road, Woodridge. Enjoy the free music concert in the park. woodridgeparks.org

Summer Entertainment Series, Serendipity: 7 p.m., Van Kampen Community Park, 1800 Short St., Lisle. Free concert for the community. Bring chairs and blankets. Food and drinks available for purchase. lisleparkdistrict.org

July 27

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. wheatonparkdistrict.com

July 28-30

DuPage County Fair: DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Multiday event featuring live entertainment, activities, food, carnival rides, an exhibition and livestock judging. Admission is $10 adults, $5 for seniors and children ages 3 to 12 and free for children 2 and younger. Visit dupagecountyfair.org for schedule and information.

July 28

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly movie. Concessions available. Movie free with paid admission to the park. cantigny.org

July 29

West Suburban Symphony Orchestra Performs best Movie Music: 7 p.m., First Division Museum Tank Park, Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission $15 per vehicle. cantigny.org

July 30

Cantigny Summer Concert Series, Libido Funk Circus: 3 to 5 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission $30 per vehicle. cantigny.org

Aug. 1

Summer Concert Series, Billy Elton: 7 p.m., Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Bring a chair and blanket to enjoy a free concert in the park. dgparks.org

Aug. 2

Summer Entertainment Series, Billy Elton: 7 p.m., Van Kampen Community Park, 1800 Short St., Lisle. Free concert for the community. Bring chairs and blankets. Food and drinks available for purchase. lisleparkdistrict.org

Aug. 3

Music at the Gazebo: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Spring and Ginger roads, Elmhurst. Live musical entertainment on the lawn. Visit springroad.com/our-events for information.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. wheatonparkdistrict.com

Aug. 4

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly movie. Concessions available. Movie free with paid admission to the park. cantigny.org

Aug. 5

Wheaton Brew & Seltzer Fest: Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Features more than 60 brews and seltzers and live music from the band Breakfast Club. General admission is $65. Designated driver is $30. wheatonparkdistrict.com

Aug. 6

Cantigny Summer Concert Series, Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute: 3 to 5 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission $30 per vehicle. cantigny.org

Aug. 8

Summer Concert Series, The Mackenzie O’Brien Band: 7 p.m., Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Bring a chair and blanket to enjoy a free concert in the park. dgparks.org

Aug. 10-13

Darien Fest: QBar parking lot, 8109 S. Cass Ave., Darien. Live music, food and carnival. Visit darienchamber.com/pages/darienfest for information.

Aug. 11

Summer Entertainment Series featuring Simple Men and Southern Nights and the band Gold Dust Dreams: 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Admission $10 a person. wheatonparkdistrict.com

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly movie. Concessions available. Movie free with paid admission to the park. cantigny.org

Movies Under the Stars: 8:30 p.m., Diane Main Park, 300 W. 58th St., Westmont. Catch a family-friendly movie in the park. See westmontparks.org for information.

Aug. 12

Summer Entertainment Series featuring Without U2 and Trippin Billies: 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Admission $10 a person. wheatonparkdistrict.com

Aug. 13

Vintage Baseball: DuPage Plowboys against Creston Regulators: noon to 3 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission $30 parking fee. cantigny.org

Cantigny Summer Concert Series, One of These Nights: 3 to 5 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton; Admission $30 per vehicle. cantigny.org

Aug. 15

Summer Concert Series, Valius: 7 p.m., Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Bring a chair and blanket to enjoy a free concert in the park. See dgparks.org for information.

Aug. 16

Summer Concert Series With The Beatelles: 7 p.m., Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. Free live music performance. westmontparks.org

Jazz in the Park: 7 to 9 p.m., Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. Free performance from the Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble. Bring chairs or blanket. gepark.org

Aug. 18

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8 :30 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly movie. Concessions available. Movie free with paid admission to the park. cantigny.org

Aug. 20

Cantigny Summer Concert Series, Radio Gaga: 3 to 5 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission $30 per vehicle. cantigny.org

Aug. 24-26

Shakespeare in the Park: Twelfth Night: 7 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Presented by Wheaton College’s Arena Theater and Wheaton Park District. Admission free. wheatonparkdistrict.com

Aug. 25

Moonlit Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family-friendly movie. Concessions available. Movie free with paid admission to the park. cantigny.org

Aug. 27

Cantigny Summer Concert Series, The Brothers Gibb: 3 to 5 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission $30 per vehicle. cantigny.org

Sept. 3

Cantigny Summer Concert Series, West End 40: 3 to 5 p.m., Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Admission $30 per vehicle. cantigny.org

Sept. 8-9

Rock the Block: Elmhurst. A two-day festival featuring music, food and family fun. Visit elmhurstcitycentre.com for information.

Sept. 8

Summer Entertainment Series featuring The Chicago Experience and Billy Elton: 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Admission $10 a person. wheatonparkdistrict.com

Sept. 9

DuPage Symphony Orchestra: 7 p.m., Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com

Sept. 16

Spring Road Fall Fest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wild Meadows Trace Park, 483 Spring Road, Elmhurst. Family fun with a petting zoo, carnival, food and games. Visit springroad.com/our-events for information.

Sept. 23-24

Moravian Days Festival: Head to Lemont to celebrate the food, people and stories of those from the Czech, Slovak and Moravian regions. Vist unitedmoraviansocieties.org for information.