Dist. 99 names assistant superintendent for learning resources

Travis McGuire has joined the administration at Community High School District 99 as assistant superintendent for learning resources.

Since 2013, McGuire has served as superintendent of Hinckley-Big Rock CUSD #429 in Hinckley, Ill. Before becoming a superintendent, McGuire was a high school principal, middle school principal and assistant principal.

McGuire will be responsible for all of the district’s resources, facilities and technology. He also will lead the safety, security and accessibility of the district’s physical and digital resources.