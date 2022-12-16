Bond set for duo charged in Macy’s retail theft, burglary

Bond was set for two men accused of stealing approximately $2,400 worth of merchandise from the Macy’s department store located at 1 Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook, authorities said.

Brandon Abrons, 49, of Michigan City, Ind., and McKinley Brown, 42 of the 4900 block of West Huron Street, Chicago, each appeared at a bond hearing today where Judge Margaret O’Connell set bond at $75,000 for Abrons and at $50,000 for Brown, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s news release.

Abrons and Brown have each been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft Abrons has also been charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, the release stated.

On Thursday at approximately 1:54 p.m., Oak Brook police were alerted to a grab-and-run theft at Macy’s. While investigating, police saw a car matching the description of the vehicle allegedly involved in the theft.

Police followed the vehicle onto Interstate 88 and ultimately Interstate 290 at which time officers activated their emergency lights and sirens. It is alleged that the vehicle continued to flee. A short time later, Elmhurst police located the vehicle near Interstate 290 and Austin Boulevard in Chicago but the vehicle allegedly continued to flee reaching speeds up to 84 mph, authorities said.

Both suspects were taken into custody a short time later in Chicago. The entire pursuit lasted approximately 42 minutes, police said. It is further alleged that Abrons and Brown had stolen approximately $2,400 worth of merchandise from the store and that Abrons was wearing a coat with price tags on it when he was arrested.

“The allegations that these two defendants stole merchandise from a retail store in the middle of the afternoon and then led police on a high-speed pursuit, endangering the innocent public, are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I assure DuPage County residents and businesses that as we are in the heart of the holiday shopping season, law enforcement in DuPage County is committed to ensuring the safety of our residents, holiday shoppers and businesses.”

“This incident is another example of our pro-active policing efforts,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “The message we are sending is clear, if you come to Oak Brook to steal you will be arrested. Our undercover units will continue to saturate our retail areas during the busy holiday rush to keep our businesses and shoppers safe.”

The next court appearance for both men is scheduled for Jan. 13 for arraignment.