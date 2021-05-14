‘I loved every minute of it’ Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel to step down

Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel is set to retire after serving the community for 38 years, the last 13 as chief.

“I didn’t walk in the door wanting to be chief, but I’ve loved every minute of it,” Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel said as he reflected on his time in law enforcement with his retirement date nearing.

Weitzel, who has served as Riverside police chief since 2008, will retire from the position May 20 after 37 years with the department. While he knew at an early age that he wanted to be involved with law enforcement, Weitzel said it was his mentors who pushed him along on his career path.

Weitzel began at Riverside with an associate’s degree and was encouraged by former chief Eugene Karczewski and deputy chief Robert Gordon to go back to school. Taking their advice, Weitzel ultimately ended up with bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He attended the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command and the FBI Senior Management Academy, where he said he was fortunate to grow and meet other impressive law enforcement officers.

“I learned what it meant to be a good policeman from [Gordon],” Weitzel said. “I’ve been fortunate to be encouraged and supported by him and [Karczewski], who really set me in motion.”

During his time in law enforcement, Weitzel served as a patrolman and sergeant. He said coming up through the ranks, he enjoyed his work in detective roles, which allowed him to handle long-term cases.

Weitzel said some of his most satisfying times in law enforcement came from delivering news of closure to victims and their families. His biggest source of pride, he said, comes from his steadfast devotion to transparent policing.

“I truly believe in open and transparent policing, and it’s not just a tagline for me,” Weitzel said. “You can’t pick and choose what you’re open with the public about. You have to be open all the time, and that informs them to be able to make decisions. Some news is uncomfortable, but it’s always factual.”

While the last year of his time as police chief posed new challenges with social injustice rallies and the COVID-19 pandemic, Weitzel said he has never seen a year with so much support from residents. From thank-you cards to doughnuts, he was floored.

While his retirement date is nearing, Weitzel said he is confident in the department he leaves behind, and the chief stepping into his shoes, Matthew Buckley.

Buckley serves as the Riverside fire chief and will take on the title of public safety director, signaling what Weitzel called a “rare” change that he believes will be positive for the community.

“No police chief can have his duties carried out without a dedicated staff of men and women, and my officers deliver high-quality service to our residents,” Weitzel said. “[Buckley] is invested in the community, too, and I believe he’s going to do great.”

Looking forward to taking some time to relax with his wife, Weitzel said he is not done with law enforcement just yet, and hopes to always be involved in some capacity. He said he has been honored to serve as the Riverside police chief and has loved every moment of it.

In a time when law enforcement is under a lot of pressure, Weitzel said he hopes individuals who want to see change get involved with the profession and encouraged people interested in law enforcement to follow through with it.

“Change is going around the country, and if you want to be part of change, we need you,” Weitzel said. “I’m telling you as a chief, we want you. We need good officers, and we need a diverse workforce. I loved every minute of it, and you’ll love it.”