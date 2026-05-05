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Large police presence in Carol Stream neighborhood

P.H. Miller School in Plano was placed on a soft lockdown for a short time Tuesday afternoon while a warrant was being served in the neighborhood adjacent to the school.

(File photo)

By Dave Oberhelman – Daily Herald Media Group

Carol Stream police are investigating an incident in the Newport Villages subdivision Tuesday.

Police reported a “significant law enforcement presence” in an area that ABC 7 News described as the 500 block of Alton Court.

The incident appears to be isolated, and there is no indication of a threat to the public, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to dailyherald.com for additional details as they become available.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260505/crime/large-police-presence-in-carol-stream-neighborhood/

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