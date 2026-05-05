Carol Stream police are investigating an incident in the Newport Villages subdivision Tuesday.

Police reported a “significant law enforcement presence” in an area that ABC 7 News described as the 500 block of Alton Court.

The incident appears to be isolated, and there is no indication of a threat to the public, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to dailyherald.com for additional details as they become available.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260505/crime/large-police-presence-in-carol-stream-neighborhood/