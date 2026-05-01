Man faces drugged driving charge in crash that severely injured pedestrian in Downers Grove

A man has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs in connection with a February crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Downers Grove.

James A. Tittelbach, 43, of the 2900 block of Maple Lane, Downers Grove, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs — causing great bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident that caused personal injury. Both are felonies.

The charges were filed on April 16, according to DuPage County court records.

The crash happened on Feb. 19 on Chase Avenue south of College Road in unincorporated Downers Grove.

A woman was walking on the side of the road. She was hit by an SUV and sent flying into a ditch, according to a witness’s statement in a prosecutor’s petition to have Tittelbach detained pretrial.

According to the petition, the woman suffered a traumatic brain injury and fractures to her spine and skull.

The petition states that Tittelbach called 911 about nine minutes after the crash and drove back to the scene a few minutes later. He agreed to take blood and urine tests.

Those tests showed there was evidence of cocaine and THC in his system, the detention petition states.

A judge denied the prosecutor’s request, and Tittelbach is free on pretrial release.

He also faces petty traffic charges of driving too fast for conditions and failure to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian.

His arraignment is scheduled for June 2.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260501/crime/man-faces-drugged-driving-charge-in-crash-that-severely-injured-pedestrian/