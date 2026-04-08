‘I was devastated’: Wheaton Nurseries receives outpouring of support after shop fire

Wheaton Nurseries thanks their customers for their support in the wake of an electrical fire in its gift shop on March 23. (Courtesy of Angel Bartels/Courtesy of Angel Bartels)

At Wheaton Nurseries, purple azaleas look as lovely as the blooms around Augusta’s Amen Corner.

The family-owned institution is a place of spring beauty, even after a fire that took a heavy toll on its gift shop along Roosevelt Road.

“I was devastated. It’s been in the family for a very long time. It was originally my grandparents’ home,” Angel Bartels said.

Deeply rooted in town since 1895, it’s one of those businesses that makes Wheaton what it is, through the seasons.

Every December, families wander around a nostalgic Christmas tree lot, with Fraser firs from North Carolina. In the summer, gardeners can find not only annuals, trees and shrubs but also an impressive selection of native perennials like cardinal flower and blazing star. Now, there are signs of hope: hardy pansies, ranunculus and hanging baskets.

“We get to know everybody in the community, and I think that’s what makes us different. We care,” Bartels said. “We care about the quality of our plants. We care that the plants continue on doing well at your own home.”

Customers reciprocated that caring spirit after the fire March 23.

“It took us about a week to process what really happened, and we’ve been inundated with messages, phone calls, emails all over the place, and we’re very, very grateful for the community and the response,” Bartels said Monday.

So much so that the family was “blown away actually.”

“People that we haven’t even spoken to in years from across the country have reached out,” said Bartels, whose parents, Steve and Carrie Lederman, are the current owners.

The city has said the fire appeared to be electrical in nature and there were no injuries. The building had a “lot of family-valued things,” Bartels said.

“So that was more of a heartbreak in that sense along with the gift shop,” she said.

A Wheaton Nurseries Facebook post the day after the fire captured the heartbreak.

“It wasn’t just a place to shop, it was a place to slow down, to bring your kids, to make memories,” the post reads. “A place where little hands left messages on the chalkboard for the next child to read … messages of kindness, encouragement, and imagination. It became part of our story.”

Bartels’ grandparents, Ralph and Agnes Lederman, bought the home in the 1970s. It maintained a homey feel as a shop stocked with houseplants, charming gifts and, around the Christmas season, Nativity sets, ornaments and festive decor. Wheaton Nurseries also has its own locally poured candle line.

“The building either has to be restored or rebuilt, but unfortunately we don’t have any timeline right now,” Bartels said of when the shop could reopen.

The garden center still carried on the tradition of opening for the season April 1.

“More than ever, we would love your support. Come see us, shop for your spring flowers, and help us take the next step forward,” the Facebook post reads.

The plan is to have some house plants once the weather warms up and carry the candle line outside.

“We’re very thankful for all the community love,” Bartels said. “It’s been felt, and we appreciate it very much.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260406/news/i-was-devastated-wheaton-nurseries-receives-outpouring-of-support-after-shop-fire/