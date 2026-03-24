College of DuPage board approves another tuition increase

College of DuPage tuition rates are inching up again.

The COD board of trustees has authorized a $4-per-credit-hour increase for students who live within the community college district. Those students will end up paying $160 per credit hour, including fees, starting with the fall 2026 term.

The Glen Ellyn-based school will charge Illinois students from outside the district $368 per credit hour, up from $359.

“College of DuPage, like many institutions, is facing increased operating costs,” President Muddassir Siddiqi said in a statement. “We continue to provide students with one of the most advanced learning environments and a diverse range of programming. Moderate tuition adjustments help address the growing needs of our students and those increases.”

The $4-per-credit-hour increase equates to a roughly 2.6% increase in the in-district rate.

“We just kept track with inflation,” COD Trustee Nick Howard said.

At this time last year, the board adopted an across-the-board $4-per-credit-hour increase for fiscal 2026. Still, the in-district rate of $156 per credit hour — including technology, student activity and debt service fees — ranked almost $9 below the state average, according to board documents.

“We take this step to help align the institution with market pricing, ensure our students have access to the resources needed for success and to continue to serve as strong fiduciary stewards to our local taxpayers,” COD board Chairwoman Christine Fenne said in a statement.

She noted that the college provides many scholarships and financial assistance opportunities for students in need.

“College of DuPage continues to be one of the most affordable and practical ways for students to reach their goals,” Fenne added.

Earlier this year, the COD board approved a 4% increase to the compensation pools for administrators as well as managerial and non-bargaining classified staff members for fiscal 2027. The raises were estimated to increase salary costs by roughly $1.1 million.

“Yes, we increase tuition, but we have increased expenses,” Howard said at a board meeting last week. “We can anticipate that expenses are going to increase more.”

The COD administration also recommended lowering the student activity fee from $7 to $1; moving the tech fee into the regular tuition rate; and reinstating a construction fee in the upcoming fiscal year to begin planning for funding of future “Facilities Master Plan” projects.

The college hired SmithGroup to help craft a new plan.

“It will help address key areas such as space utilization, sustainability, infrastructure renewal, accessibility and future capital planning to ensure that our facilities continue to support excellence in education and community engagement,” said Eric Radkowsky, COD’s executive director of facilities.

SmithGroup has been taking stock of the existing spaces on the main Glen Ellyn campus and COD’s regional centers. William Wellington, the firm’s senior campus planner, highlighted some emerging themes.

For instance, there are limited study rooms and opportunities to gather for students, especially in smaller groups. Wellington also cited opportunities to upgrade athletic facilities, among other drivers of the new plan.

“We also just want to re-balance and right-size space across campus to support your growing programs and changing needs,” he told the board.

The final recommendations are expected to be presented to the board in May.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260323/news/college-of-dupage-board-approves-another-tuition-increase-2/