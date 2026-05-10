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Kane County Chronicle

Batavia’s Light the Way Counseling opens at new location

Batavia Chamber of Commerce offiicials pose with counseling staffers on April 10, 2026, at Light The Way Counseling PLLC’s new location, 30 Shumway Ave No. 1 W., Batavia..

Batavia Chamber of Commerce offiicials pose with counseling staffers on April 10, 2026, at Light The Way Counseling PLLC’s new location, 30 Shumway Ave No. 1 W., Batavia.. (Photo provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

By Kate Santillan

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Light The Way Counseling PLLC’s new location.

Chamber ambassadors, board of directors members, Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke, Light The Way Counseling PLLC co-owners Chelsea Bogda and Caitlin Reisel, chamber president and CEO Margaret Perreault, chamber communications and membership coordinator Shirley Mott, Batavia MainStreet executive director Beth Walker, and Light The Way Counseling PLLC counselor Heather Anderson, Stephanie Martinez and John Kuzelka celebrated the new location with a ribbon cutting April 10.

Light The Way Counseling PLLC, 30 S. Shumway Ave., Suite 1W, Batavia, provides counseling to children, adolescents and adults experiencing various difficulties, including anxiety disorders, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, mood disorders, life transitions, and relationship difficulties.

For information, visit lightthewaycounselingpllc.com, email admin@lightthewaycounselingpllc.com or call 630-326-9951.

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