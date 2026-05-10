Kane County Forest Preserve to offer volunteer cleanup May 17 in Geneva

The Fabyan Windmill, located at the Fabyan Forest Preserve near Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will offer a volunteer cleanup event for community members to help clean the Fabyan Windmill.

The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17 at the Fabyan Windmill, 1500 Crissey Ave., Geneva.

Participants can sweep floors, polish windows and assist with the windmill’s general cleanup.

Attendees also can learn about windmills and how to become a volunteer miller. Lunch will be served by the Forest Preserve District.

The Fabyan Windmill will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays from June 7 through Sept. 27.

For information, visit kaneforest.com.