McHenry County Animal Control to offer low-cost rabies vaccination clinics

The McHenry County Animal Control & Adoption Center will host three low-cost rabies vaccination and microchip drive-thru clinics for cats and dogs this spring at 100 N. Virginia Street in Crystal Lake. The clinics will be held at the following dates and times:

1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 (dogs only).

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 9 (cats only).

Cash is the only form of payment accepted at these clinics. Registration for available clinic dates and times can be completed at mchenrycountyscheduling.as.me/schedule/292df8c9/?calendarIds=7958106.

Residents with questions can call 815-459-6222. All clinics are appointment-only.

Special package pricing is offered for fixed animals. All animals attending one of the clinics will be microchipped, unless a previous microchip is registered or scanned during the event.

Pricing includes a one-year rabies vaccination, one-year registration and a microchip if the animal does not have one or one cannot be located.

Fixed dogs: $30.

Unfixed dogs: $55.

Fixed cats: $20.

Unfixed cats: $30.

There is a limit of three animals per vehicle. Each cat must arrive in its own approved carrier, with only one animal per carrier. All dogs must be leashed when arriving for their appointments. Please do not bring animals that are in heat. Information about bite history for dogs that are easily stressed will be requested when making an appointment. Owners are responsible for putting a muzzle on any dog that needs one before their appointment.

For more information about rabies, registration fees and microchips, visit bit.ly/mcdhanimalcontrol.