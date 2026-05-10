Some downtown DeKalb business owners weigh in on city proposal to offer sip-and-shop options

Shaw Local file photo – Some downtown DeKalb business owners have expressed support for the city’s proposal to establish an entertainment district, meant to allow patrons to sip and shop between select destinations in the downtown. (Mark Busch)

Some downtown DeKalb business owners said they support the city’s proposal to establish an entertainment district, meant to allow patrons to sip and shop between select destinations in the downtown.

But others said they weren’t informed enough on the issue to provide any comment.

A final City Council vote on this topic is expected at 6 p.m. Monday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Faranda’s owner Bill McMahon said he is excited about the proposed entertainment district.

“I came away excited for the possibility of an entertainment district,” McMahon said. “I thought it bodes positive. I’ve been downtown DeKalb for 32 years. And people are always like, ‘What can we do to get more people downtown?’ And I think as long as our police force and our city staff can administer this, it’s a great idea.”

Under the proposal, participating businesses of the city’s Central Business District would pilot a program in which patrons may carry a single alcoholic beverage in a city-approved, branded cup.

Shaw Local file photo – Faranda’s owner Bill McMahon said he is excited about the proposed entertainment district. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

City officials have said the concept, if approved by the council, aims to provide a fun, safe way to encourage more pedestrians to walk downtown in the late afternoon and evening, combining dining, shopping and entertainment venues.

Any establishment with a liquor license opting in would have city-issued stickers or displays to indicate their program participation, city documents show. Adults age 21 or older would also be required to wear a wristband to show they have been carded and purchased a drink.

Alcohol in non-city-approved bottles, cans and glass containers would not be allowed and is restricted outside of the proposed entertainment district. Any business found not adhering to the city’s rules would face penalties under the existing liquor license regulations, city documents show.

Non-licensed businesses within the entertainment district can choose whether to welcome customers onto their premises with the understanding that drinks are sold and served elsewhere in the district, documents show. Participation is not mandatory.

City staff said the district could include about a dozen participating businesses.

Among downtown businesses voicing support of the proposed initiative is the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.

In a statement, theater executive director Alex Nerad said the Egyptian welcomes the initiative.

“The Egyptian Theatre is supportive of initiatives that will attract more people to Downtown DeKalb,” Nerad wrote. “Over the past few years, we have participated in the ‘To-go cup’ program at downtown events such as DeKalb Pride and Back Alley Market. We have not encountered any problems; it has helped our concession sales, and attendees seem to appreciate the opportunity to walk around with their drinks.”

Nerad said the Egyptian is unique among downtown businesses, with larger capacity and offering more diverse options for events. He said he was appreciative that the Council has allowed multiple weeks to discuss the proposal and welcome business feedback before a final vote.

In a statement, theater executive director Alex Nerad said the Egyptian welcomes the initiative. (Photo provided)

“As such, we had a few minor questions about the proposed ordinance,” Nerad said. “The City was very responsive in making some adjustments to the final draft of the ordinance to incorporate our feedback.”

Nerad said the theatre is excited to see the city taking initiative.

“We attract over 50,000 people a year to the Egyptian Theatre, so we are always happy to see the City of DeKalb investing in the success of downtown and taking steps to make DeKalb even more friendly and welcoming to all,” Nerad wrote.

Fifth Ward Alderman Andre Powell expressed support for the initiative and what it aims to accomplish.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Powell said. “I think it’s forward-thinking for the downtown area.”

Powell was among several DeKalb city officials present for a recent meeting of downtown merchants.

“I feel there was strong support,” Powell said. “I feel like more than anything, we wanted a clear understanding and everyone to be on the same page. I felt like we found level ground within the downtown business merchants. I feel there’s a clear understanding of what this looks like, and I feel there’s a clear understanding that if there’s room for improvement, we will improve.”

Not everyone on the City Council is sold on the proposal.

Sixth Ward Alderman Mike Verbic said he doesn’t support the initiative as it’s presented.

He said he would only get behind it if there were changes.

“I would support that in a confined area that was not crossing railroads or state highways, and if security was provided for the entertainment district,” Verbic said. “If the downtown merchants want to invest further in downtown services, then we should establish, as I suggested before, a special service area.”

A special service area is a measure that assesses a special tax on properties within a set defined area in exchange for certain services.

The proposed entertainment district’s boundaries from the west of North First Street, to the north on East Locust, to the east on North Fourth and to the south by the Union Pacific right-of-way, city documents show. Also included as proposed cutouts are the northeast corner of North Fourth Street to include The Grove Tavern, 204 N. Fourth St., and East Locust Street for Faranda’s, 302 Grove St.

McMahon said he doesn’t necessarily see the initiative increasing crime in the city’s downtown.

But he said the city appears to be prepared.

“At the very least, it’s going to get us a dedicated police officer downtown 4 to 8 [p.m.] on these nights where they’re enforcing the district,” McMahon said.

Found. Home & Vintage owner Leslie Conklin (shown in this 2024 Shaw Local file photo) said she supports the city’s proposal, as long as people "are sipping and shopping, not sipping and browsing." (Megann Horstead)

Verbic said he takes issue with the city expending more resources specifically to help police the downtown.

He said he doesn’t think it would make the best use of taxpayer money.

“An issue for me is that the police have better things to do, more responsibilities that go to the safety of DeKalb residents,” Verbic said. “I will not compromise on safety for the city of DeKalb to support an entertainment district, which is completely unnecessary and a very bad use of public safety resources, along with public works. The cleanup.”

Found. Home & Vintage owner Leslie Conklin said she supports the city’s proposal.

“I think that most towns that have thriving shopping districts do have the open carry [initiative,]” Conklin said. “It comes with some concerns, but I think that the police department, the city council, and the mayor are addressing those concerns.”

Conklin said if the initiative brings more downtown foot traffic, she’d consider expanding her operating hours at the store, 153 E. Lincoln Highway.

“I would if we were going to have traffic in downtown that are sipping and shopping, not sipping and browsing,” she said.

The proposal would run from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, city documents show. A last call for drinks would be nightly at 9:30 p.m.

If approved, the City Council would review the program’s success by Dec. 31.