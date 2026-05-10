Cary man killed in shooting Saturday in Chicago

A 19-year-old Cary man was fatally shot early Saturday in an apparent drive-by shooting on Chicago’s South Side.

Giovannie E. Vargas was standing outside in the 4000 block of West 69th Street about 1:53 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle, Chicago police said.

Vargas was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower back, police said. He was pronounced dead at 2:28 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Following an autopsy Sunday, the medical examiner determined Vargas died from a gunshot wound to the back and ruled his death a homicide.

There were no other injuries reported, and Chicago Police Department Area One detectives are investigating, officials said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260510/crime/cary-man-19-killed-in-drive-by-shooting-on-chicagos-south-side/