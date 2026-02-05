A man died of gunshot wounds Wednesday night after a crash in a parking lot in Oakbrook Terrace, police report.

Authorities responded around 6:06 p.m. for a report of a crash in the parking lot of the 2 Trans Am Plaza Drive building, according to a news release from Oakbrook Terrace police. Police officers found a man suffering gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police, the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team, the DuPage County coroner and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office are investigating the matter.

The release said this appears to be “an isolated incident with no ongoing danger to the community.”

The person’s age and identity have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 630-941-8320 or email Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Bryant at jbryant@oakbrookterrrace.net.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260205/news/man-found-shot-in-oakbrook-terrace-parking-lot-after-crash/