Man accused of killing Downers Grove woman hospitalized in critical condition

The man accused of killing a pregnant Downers Grove woman is in critical condition in a hospital, after suffering injuries Thursday while in the DuPage County jail.

The injuries to Nedas Revuckas appeared to be self-inflicted, the sheriff’s office said in a news release late Thursday night.

Revuckas, 19, was in his housing unit when it happened, around 4:54 p.m., the news release said. It did not say what kind of injuries he suffered.

Revuckas was taken to an undisclosed hospital.

Authorities said no other detainees were involved in the incident.

On Thursday morning, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin had said prosecutors will seek a life sentence if Revuckas is convicted of killing 30-year-old Eliza Morales.

Morales was stabbed 70 times Monday night in her apartment.

“This was a horrendous act of violence,” Berlin said at a news conference.

Berlin said prosecutors will ask to have it deemed exceptionally brutal and heinous, indicative of wanton cruelty, the legal standard that allows a natural-life sentence or up to 100 years. Normally, a first-degree murder charge carries a potential sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison.

Earlier in the morning, Judge Joshua Dieden ordered Revuckas to be held in the county jail while awaiting trial. He said Revuckas is a danger to the community.

“He showed a complete disregard for the lives of Eliza and others,” Dieden said.

Revuckas, 19, of Westmont, is charged with first-degree murder. He is also charged with intentional homicide of an unborn child, aggravated arson and aggravated animal cruelty.

Assistant state’s attorney Alyssa Rabulinski described the attack as a “true stranger-danger murder.” She told Dieden that Revuckas told police he was upset about the condition of a 1994 Ford Ranger he had bought Saturday from Morales and her husband. He was at Morales’ apartment early Monday evening to get the bill of sale for the truck and return its license plates, she said.

Rabulinski said Revuckas told police that Morales’ husband had deceived him about the condition of the truck because it had a malfunctioning engine.

According to Rabulinski, Revuckas told police, “You (mess) me over and I went inside, and I was just really upset. It just happened. I don’t know why.”

The husband was not at home at the time of the attack.

Rabulinski told the judge that besides the stab wounds, Morales also had burns, and that an autopsy found soot in her airway.

Revuckas is accused of setting Morales’ apartment on fire and stabbing Morales’ dog.

Revuckas has no criminal history. His attorney told Dieden that Revuckas lived with his girlfriend’s family, is a graduate of Downers Grove North High School, works for a painting company and is studying to become an electrician.

Revuckas will be arraigned Feb. 18.

At the news conference, Downers Grove Police Chief Michael DeVries praised investigators from his team and an interagency task force.

“There was a calm sense of urgency amongst our team,” he said, which led to Revuckas’ arrest late Monday night.

Berlin also praised the efforts of the police.

“Violent crimes like this can shake a community to its core. But the public should be reassured that in Downers Grove and in DuPage County, public safety remains the No. 1 priority.”

