DuPage County Board urges Congress to investigate immigration enforcement efforts; withhold DHS funding

DuPage County Board members are urging congressmen to withhold funding for the Department of Homeland Security until a thorough investigation is conducted into recent immigration enforcement incidents, such as the fatal shootings in Minnesota.

The move comes days after the death of Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse shot to death by immigration enforcement agents in Minnesota.

“Like most Americans, I’m heartbroken and horrified by what I saw over the weekend in Minneapolis,” Conroy said in introducing a change to the board’s federal and state legislative agendas that would push for a full investigation of immigration enforcement activities. “I believe we must strongly communicate our demand that our communities need to remain safe and that all individuals deserve due process in any federal immigration action.”

The county board voted 11-5 to add the resolution to its legislative agenda. All the “no” votes were cast by Republicans.

Board members Cindy Cronin Cahill and Melissa Martinez were absent.

DuPage’s legislative agenda highlights the state and federal issues that board members want the county’s lobbyists to focus on in Springfield and Washington, D.C.

The resolution approved Tuesday also urges an end to immigration enforcement activities without a judicial warrant.

“I don’t believe this is a partisan issue,” DuPage County Board Chair Deb Conroy said after proposing the resolution. “I believe it’s a humanitarian issue. We do not want our government killing innocent people.”

Republicans who voted against the resolution said they could not support withholding funding from the Department of Homeland Security, noting that immigration is just one aspect of the department.

“There are so many aspects of homeland security that protect U.S. citizens that I could never vote to deny funding to that department,” county board member Kari Galassi, a Hinsdale Republican, said.

Republicans also said Democrats should ask congressmen to organize a local hearing regarding immigration enforcement efforts.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260129/local-politics/dupage-county-board-urges-congress-to-investigate-immigration-enforcement-efforts-withhold-dhs-fund/