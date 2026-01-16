Man accused of driving stolen truck to Target, stealing items

A DeKalb man on electronic monitoring in a burglary case has now been charged with illegally possessing two guns and a stolen motor vehicle and driving the vehicle to a store in Willowbrook and stealing items.

Michael Addison, 39, of the 900 block of West Hillcrest Drive, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, burglary, retail theft, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. All are felonies.

On Thursday, Judge Joshua Dieden ordered that Addison be detained pretrial in the DuPage County jail.

At the time of his arrest, Addison had an outstanding arrest warrant out of DuPage County for unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was on electronic monitoring in McHenry County for charges of burglary and retail theft, according to the news release and court records.

Crest Hill police received a call around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday about a Ford Maverick pickup truck being stolen from a gasoline station, according to the news release. It was tracked to a Target store on Route 83 in Willowbrook.

Willowbrook police said they saw a man, later identified as Addison, running out of the store carrying two garbage cans. They say he got into the truck and drove off, hitting a parked vehicle.

The news release said Addison put an estimated $2,642 worth of merchandise in the garbage cans, including over-the-counter medications and personal care items, and left without paying.

Oak Brook police used spike strips to deflate the truck’s tires. The truck crashed on I-294 at the York Road exit, the news release said.

Police said they found an unloaded .38mm handgun and a loaded 9 mm handgun on the passenger-side floorboard of the truck.

Addison’s next DuPage court date is Feb. 2. His next McHenry County court date is Jan. 21.

