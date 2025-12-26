Chicago woman in head-on crash was drunk, DuPage prosecutors say

A Chicago woman is facing charges after a head-on crash in Lombard that injured four people, authorities said.

Jaquelin Onofre Reyes, 27, of the 900 block of Lawler Avenue, is charged with four counts of felony aggravated driving under the influence.

The crash occurred a little after noon Tuesday on Route 53 near the Illinois Prairie Path.

Onofre Reyes was headed south in a Hummer SUV when she entered the northbound lanes to pass traffic in front of her, collided with another car when crossing back into the southbound lanes and then crossed back into oncoming traffic, according to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Onofre Reyes’ SUV then collided with a northbound Infiniti SUV containing a family of four, including 7- and 10-year-old kids, according to the release. The eldest child suffered severe injuries that required surgery, prosecutors said.

Two open alcoholic beverages were found in Onofre Reyes’ SUV, and her blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit, prosecutors said.

Onofre Reyes was released from custody Wednesday after a detention hearing. She is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 20.

