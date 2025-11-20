Christmas at Cantigny ready to light up the holiday season in Wheaton

McCormick House is awash in color for Christmas at Cantigny in Wheaton on Wednesday. (Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com/Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com)

If it were part of a friendly neighborhood competition, McCormick House at Cantigny would be the odds-on favorite to win a holiday lights battle.

The historic home and grounds in Wheaton will be awash in color for the next month and beyond as Christmas at Cantigny returns Friday for its third season of light displays, ice skating and festive dining experiences.

Gayln Piper, director of programs at Cantigny, said officials there know they were late to the scene when it comes to this type of event, but they have brought something new and different every year.

“We’re excited that this has become peoples’ family tradition,” Piper said.

Promised to be “bigger, brighter and more magical than ever,” the show’s highlight is a half-mile, fully accessible wheelchair- and stroller-friendly path through brightly illuminated gardens and landscapes with lights that dance to holiday music playing throughout the grounds.

New this year is a northern lights installation in the rose garden, inspired by the aurora borealis. Special photo stops especially designed for portraits and selfies are scattered throughout the grounds while three cocoa and snack stations along the light path provide optional libations.

Visitors can also tour the first floor of the McCormick House, where myriad poinsettias, vintage decorations and a 20-foot Christmas tree accentuate the historic nature of the home.

Upstairs, the Noël Lounge offers chef-crafted small plates, curated wines and craft cocktails in a cozy, elegant setting intended for adults. Reservations for the lounge are strongly recommended, if not required, and can be made online.

Guests tour Freedom Hall inside historic McCormick House during a Christmas at Cantigny preview Wednesday. (Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com/Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com)

“A Wickedly Popular Christmas,” a themed light show set to songs from “Wicked” and “The Wizard of Oz,” will run each Sunday through Dec. 14. After the holiday, “Lights, Camera, Action!,” set to a Hollywood soundtrack of movie scores and sing-along favorites, will run Dec. 26 to Jan. 4.

The outdoor ice skating rink will return ($7 admission; $3 skate rentals), after which you can warm up in the heated hospitality tent or reserve a private Cocoa Cabana with fire tables, heated seating and full food and beverage service (starting at $125).

