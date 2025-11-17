Man charged with attempted sex assault, battery in Hinsdale, Downers Grove and Darien

A Willowbrook man is being detained following accusations of attempted sexual assault in Hinsdale and of grabbing women in Downers Grove and Darien.

Kwame Koranteng, 31, of the 400 block of Ridgemoor Drive in Willowbrook appeared in DuPage County Court Saturday on charges of attempted criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, two counts of aggravated battery of a person over 60 and one count of criminal sexual abuse.

About 3 p.m. on Nov. 7, Downers Grove police responded to a call for a woman allegedly grabbed from behind by an unknown person.

The woman told police she was walking on Brookbank Road when a man parked in his vehicle, later identified as Koranteng, exited the vehicle, ran up behind and passed her. After passing the woman, Koranteng turned around, grabbed her buttocks and asked her if “she can have sex,” authorities said.

He fled the scene in a Toyota Corolla, police said.

About 2:44 p.m. Nov. 10, Hinsdale police responded to a call of a delayed sexual assault. A woman was walking with a 6-month-old child on a path along 59th Street when she briefly stopped and felt someone, later identified as Koranteng, grab her buttocks from behind with both hands, authorities said.

Koranteng is accused of having reached down with one hand and touching the victim’s genital area over her clothes. When the woman began screaming for help, Koranteng reportedly fled the scene, authorities said.

On Friday, Darien police received a delayed report from a woman that at about 10:15 p.m. the night before, a man followed her in the lobby of her apartment. The suspect later was identified as Koranteng, who is accused of grabbing the woman by her buttocks and leaving the vestibule, authorities said.

Later on Friday, while officers were conducting surveillance on Koranteng in the 7300 block of Fairmount Avenue in Downers Grove, they saw him exit his vehicle and approach a woman with her minor grandchild, authorities said.

Police said when the woman bent over to pick up her grandchild, Koranteng approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks and attempted to wrap his arms around her. When the woman pushed Koranteng away, he ran back to his vehicle where he was arrested, authorities said.

In denying pretrial release, the judge’s written order found the defendant is not likely to abide by any pretrial conditions of release, and that no condition or combination of conditions can adequately mitigate the danger posed.

Koranteng’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251115/crime/man-charged-with-attempted-sex-assault-battery-in-hinsdale-downers-grove-and-darien/