DuPage County recorder asks county board to reconsider budget

DuPage County Recorder Elizabeth Chaplin is asking county board members to reconsider her initial ask for a $1.8 million budget for the coming fiscal year.

Chaplin’s request was reduced to $1.23 million in DuPage County Board Chair Deb Conroy’s proposal. The county board is expected to vote on the 2026 budget in November. The next fiscal year begins Dec. 1.

“I’m really not here to obstruct,” said Chaplin, a former county board member. “I’m just trying to do what’s best for the recorder’s office.”

County officials said the chair’s proposed budget reflects this year’s expenditures and allows for increases in specific line items.

“I’m in favor of the chair’s budget as it stands,” said Paula Deacon Garcia, who heads the county board’s finance committee.

Others agreed.

“The recorder has more than enough funds to fund her office,” added county board member Cindy Cronin Cahill.

Officials noted it was unusual for Chaplin, who made her initial request in July, to request reconsideration after Conroy presented the proposed budget to the board.

Chaplin last week told county board members the $26 recording fee her office collects is enough to run her office. However, she said a portion of those funds is being redirected to other sources.

“The challenges we face are not from my or my office’s mismanagement,” she told board members. “The challenges we face stems from a budgetary decision that diverts recording fee revenue away from its intended purpose. When that happens, it creates the appearance of a shortfall where none truly exists.

“I can fund all of our employees and all of the operations with that $26 recording fee, and you’re still going to have surplus that’s going to the general fund,” she added.

The proposed budget also includes funding six of the 14 employee salaries from a specialized document storage fund.

Chaplin objected to the move, saying employee salaries should be included in the general fund because they are recurring operating expenses.

County officials, however, noted that Chaplin’s proposed budget is higher than the $1.19 million her office expects to spend this year, which includes salary hikes that were given at the start of the year and last month.

Board members also pointed to line item requests that are significantly higher than previous in budget years.

For example, Chaplin is requesting $10,000 to cover overtime pay, when the highest amount spent was $70 in 2023, according to county documents. Chaplin is also requesting $20,000 to cover travel and mileage expenses. The highest amount spent since 2023 is $1,000.

Chaplin also seeks $6,000 to cover dues and memberships and training programs, noting that her predecessor cut memberships in statewide recorder organizations and reduced training. Since 2023, the highest amount spent for both was $2,450.

Conroy’s budget allows for $500 in overtime, $4,000 for travel and mileage expenses and $6,000 in membership and training.

Deacon Garcia noted that board members knew 2026 would be a year of difficult budget choices as federal assistance from the pandemic dries up and fiscal uncertainty remains with the federal shutdown.

She added that the county must ensure that all funds are put to the best use to meet countywide needs.

“If we increase an office’s funding, we need to ensure there is a corresponding decrease,” she said.

