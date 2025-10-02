Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Miah Wanserski, Downers Grove South, golf, senior

Name: Miah Wanserski

School: Downers Grove South, senior

Sport: Golf

Why she was selected: Wanserski shot a 3-under par 69 to win the West Suburban Conference golf championship, becoming Downers Grove South’s first conference champion.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

You shot a 69 at conference. What was working for you that day?

Wanserski: My wedges were dialed in for the day and I was constantly making pars. I was just trying to get some birdies on the board and ended up making some putts on the back to go 3-under.

I was told you’re the first Downers Grove South conference champion. What does that mean to you?

Wanserski: Being the first Downers Grove South conference champion means so much to me. It proves how much my hard work has paid off this season.

What are some other highlights this season?

Wanserski: I committed to the University of Texas - San Antonio to play Division I golf in December. I’ve won every invite/tournament of the season except for one, where I cam in second with a 67.

How, and when, did you take up golf? What do you like about the sport?

Wanserski: I started playing full-time competitive golf two years ago. Before that I was a travel softball player who played golf on the side for fun. I decided after my freshman year that golf was my passion and that I wanted to pursue it as a career too. I love that golf can be individual and a team sport. I love the beauty of the game, especially with the sunsets who you play a round at night in the summer.

What’s the toughest course you’ve played on? What’s your favorite course?

Wanserski: The toughest course I’ve ever played was The Pfau Course in Bloomington, Indiana. There I placed T13/51 in a field of high level D1 golfers. My favorite courses are Medinah Country Club and Trump National Doral in Miami.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Wanserski: My ultimate goal for the season is to win a state championship. I want to show just how much work I’ve put into this sport that I love.