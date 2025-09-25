‘We will take care of people’: Conroy’s county budget plan responds to threatened federal cuts

Bracing for federal funding cuts to safety net programs, DuPage County Board Chair Deb Conroy has announced a balanced-budget plan that calls for new affordable housing efforts, supporting food pantries and a “stronger social service infrastructure.”

The proposed budget totals $644.7 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

“For the first time, we must plan based on threats to the very existence of the federal departments and programs our residents depend on for food, shelter, education, energy assistance and critical medical services,” Conroy said in her budget address Tuesday. “The programs that survive the threat of cuts will likely see funding sliced away, leaving gaping holes that will hurt the most vulnerable among us.”

Conroy focused much of the speech on what’s happening at the federal level and the county’s response.

“As I evaluated the devastating social service cuts proposed at the federal level, I knew that we might not know what cuts would be implemented — or whether Congress would simply approve a Continuing Resolution funding these federal programs for a finite period,” she said.

Still, the county is in an enviable position: projected to finish the current fiscal year with an estimated surplus of at least $25 million.

Conroy laid out a plan to use both 2025 expected surplus funds and 2026 budgeted dollars to create an $18.1 million “DuPage Sustainability Initiative.” It’s intended to buttress the county’s social service infrastructure in the areas of food insecurity, affordable housing and what Conroy called “community sustainability.”

“We will be fiscally responsible, and we will take care of people,” she said.

As part of the initiative, Conroy proposes $3.1 million for food purchases. The board would decide how to allocate that money. The recipient agencies, food pantries or programs have not yet been determined.

“Everyone agrees that our local pantries are straining to keep up with the demand that is growing dramatically. Cuts to federal nutrition programs, including SNAP, will worsen the problem,” Conroy said, referring to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps.

Additionally, the county would set aside $2.5 million from any fiscal 2025 surplus funds to help Naperville-based Loaves & Fishes Community Services with its food distribution “Hub 2.0” project. President and CEO Mike Havala told the board in June about its hub-and-spoke model and plans to vastly increase warehouse space.

“Cold storage is very scarce and is very valuable. Dry storage is also important as well, too. And so there’s a lot of excitement with other pantries on what we’re doing here with this project,” he said then.

Conroy said Tuesday DuPage residents “will directly benefit as the extra storage will alleviate pressure on both large and small pantries throughout our county.”

Under the initiative, the county would dedicate $5 million from any 2025 surplus funds to launch a down-payment assistance program for first-time homebuyers.

The county also would put $5 million in existing funds toward the creation of a land bank and community housing trust.

“This, too, is a pressing need. I propose a Housing Innovation Fund that wraps together all the work we’ve already completed to create more attainable housing choices in DuPage, including some important zoning changes,” Conroy said.

Thirdly, the initiative includes $2.5 million, if needed, to assist any county government programs that see federal or state budget cuts.

“Creating the DuPage Sustainability Initiative required a delicate balancing act and, frankly, could not have been achieved unless our revenue picture remained as steady and strong as it has been,” Conroy said.

The tentative budget also calls for a $71.5 million property tax levy, seeking only to include new construction growth, “as we have done in past years,” Conroy said.

Other highlights: $9 million for stormwater management efforts, including improvements at the Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, and $1 million for transportation initiatives in the Hinsdale Lake Terrace neighborhood.

The board is set to vote on the final budget at its Nov. 25 meeting.

