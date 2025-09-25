Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Caden Petersen, Benet, golf, senior

Name: Caden Petersen

School: Benet, senior

Sport: Golf

Why he was selected: Petersen shot a Benet record 65 to win medalist honors at Hinsdale Central’s Jim Horan Memorial Tournament to lead the Redwings to the team championship. He then shot a 69 at the East Suburban Catholic Conference meet to lead Benet to the team championship, and won the individual title in a playoff.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Your record round of 65 at the Hinsdale Invite – did you know you were closing in on the record? What was the previous record, do you know? Is that your career best 18-hole round?

Petersen: Coming down the stretch I did not know that was the record until I was told after the birdie on 18 that I set it. The previous record was 66 so I had to make the putt on 18 to secure it. That was my personal low in a tournament as well with my previous being 66.

What did it mean to break that record? What was working for you that day?

Petersen: It was funny hearing I broke the record, but I was just grateful for how supportive my family and the boys were coming off 18 and more importantly that the team got the win. I would say I just put myself in good positions off the tee the whole day which if you do that at that course will set you up for a lot of birdies.

And you followed that up by winning conference. What stood out from that round and how important was it to win conference?

Petersen: Winning conference was a really fun time and especially getting to do it in a playoff with every team and parent coming out to watch. Ended the round with a double to force a playoff after a solid round going which really was a tough way to finish but it made it worth it to be able to win in the way I got to. The team win was huge more importantly because we set a goal all year to win this tournament along with the big ones coming up including regionals, sectionals and state.

What are some other highlights of the season?

Petersen: The highlights so far this season have just been seeing the growth as a team. We’ve had some really fun wins and some pretty disappointing losses but to see how it has continued to shape us and build our chemistry and drive for the upcoming playoffs has been a huge factor in getting us where we are today.

How and when did you get started in golf? What do you like about the sport? What do you feel are your strong suits to your game?

Petersen: I started golf during Covid in 2020 when I lived on a golf course. I was a baseball player at the time and when everything was shut down me and my friends would sneak on the course to play and that’s when I fell in love with the game and later took it up full time. What I love about the sport is how much it tests your patience, your mental strength and your attitude. It is a true mental test more so than it is physical which makes you have to work on not only your skills but how you handle yourself as a person.

What’s the toughest course you’ve ever played on?

Petersen: The toughest course I’ve ever played on would have to be Grayhawk Raptor in Arizona where I’m from and where they held the NCAA Championships.

Do you have a favorite pro golfer?

Petersen: My favorite pro golfer would be Scottie Scheffler because of how he is such an example of what a Christian athlete should look like and how to glorify the Lord with the sport He’s gifted you with.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Petersen: My goals for the rest of the season are to win state as a team and personally!