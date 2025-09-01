DuPage County will spend up to $147K to retain Springfield lobbyists

DuPage County will spend up to $147,000 to have a pair of lobbying firms represent their interests in Springfield for another year.

County board members on Tuesday approved contract renewal agreements with the two firms.

The county will pay Marquardt & Humes Inc., no more than $94,500 for one year of lobbying work through Sept. 14, 2026.

The firm’s lobbying team includes Scott Marquardt, who began his career as a prosecutor in the DuPage state’s attorney’s office, and John “Chip” Humes, who’s also a co-owner of the Humes Funeral Home in Addison.

Though the political makeup of the county board has changed over the years, officials continued using Roger C. Marquardt & Co. as a state-level lobbyist. In 2024, Scott Marquardt and Humes solidified their business partnership, forming Marquardt & Humes, according to a firm overview.

The county also will pay Raucci & Sullivan Strategies no more than $52,500 for one year of lobbying services through August 2026. Former Republican state Sen. Dave Sullivan is the firm’s president. Marc Poulos, who was a member of Gov. JB Pritzker’s transition team, also is part of the firm.

Marquardt & Humes are “continuing our strong advocacy on behalf of DuPage County regarding ongoing transit negotiations,” Humes wrote in a letter to officials in July.

Metra, Pace and the CTA are facing a massive budget shortfall in 2026, when federal aid intended to counter ridership losses during COVID-19 runs out.

Raucci & Sullivan “is coordinating with the service boards and labor to arrive at an amendable solution to both funding and governance reform,” Sullivan wrote county board member Dawn DeSart, who heads the panel’s legislative committee.

The spring legislative session ended with transit funding still up in the air. One piece of a controversial proposal would have clawed back millions of dollars in Regional Transportation Authority sales tax dollars allocated to the collar counties for transportation and public safety.

“There was no way that we were going to stand for that,” County Board Chair Deb Conroy said in June. “And I want you to know that between staff and our lobbyists and many legislators in Springfield who were very accessible to me, we got through that … and we will continue to make sure that does not happen.”

Board members on Tuesday agreed to retain the firms without any discussion.

Daily Herald staff writer Marni Pyke contributed to this report.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250826/news/dupage-county-will-spend-up-to-147k-to-retain-springfield-lobbyists/