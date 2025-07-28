A former Cook County sheriff’s deputy is running to become DuPage County’s next sheriff.

Robert Carroll, who also worked briefly as a spokesman for DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick, announced Wednesday he is seeking the Democratic nomination.

Mendrick, a Republican, is running for governor. He has endorsed Undersheriff Eddie Moore to replace him.

Moore will face Sean Noonan, a former DuPage County Board member, in the spring Republican primary.

Noonan has more than 23 years of law enforcement experience. He spent 17 years with the Bloomingdale Police Department, where he rose through the ranks to become a sergeant. Now he works as a detective in Western Springs.

Carroll is an Army veteran who worked more than 22 years for the Cook County Sheriff’s Department. He was Mendrick’s communications director in 2023, according to a news release,

The announcement also states that he served as the vice president of Delta Protective Services.

The release did not say in what town Carroll lives. The organization statement he filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections says he lives in Wheaton.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250723/news/ex-cook-deputy-running-for-dupage-sheriff/