Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Shea Glotzbach, Lemont, baseball, senior

Name: Shea Glotzbach

School: Lemont, senior

Sport: Baseball

Why he was selected: Glotzbach threw a perfect game with six strikeouts in a win over Romeoville.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Your perfect game, what was working for you? Have you thrown a perfect game or no-hitter before? What’s the feeling to throw one?

Glotzbach: My fastball was working really well. I had my slider and curveball landing as well keeping hitters off balance. I don’t believe I’ve ever thrown a perfect game or no-hitter before. The feeling after the game ended made me feel super accomplished, especially after coming close to a no-hitter the week prior.

How’s your season gone otherwise? Any other highlights?

Glotzbach: The season’s been really good so far. Last week, I threw a complete game shutout against Lincoln-Way West with eight strikeouts and only two hits allowed. I also had two hits of my own.

After your finish your team had at state last year [Lemont was second in the state], how motivated is the team to make another run? What will it take?

Glotzbach: The team is extremely motivated. Everyone coming back from last year felt the pain from coming up just short and the new guys want to make a mark of their own, too. To go on another deep playoff run, the pitching is going to have to be on point every game. We’ve got to be clean in the field and limit mistakes as much as possible. We are going to have to be hot at the plate and have timely hitting.

What’s your favorite MLB team? Do you have a player you like?

Glotzbach: The Cubs are my favorite and my favorite player has to be Bryce Harper.

Do you have a favorite baseball movie?

Glotzbach: “The Sandlot.”

How did you choose your college [Missouri-St. Louis]?

Glotzbach: One of my teammates Noah Tomares went there for baseball last year so I had heard about the school from him. One of my teammates Matt Devoy also got recruited to play there so that helped me make my decision, too. On my visit there I really enjoyed talking to the coaches and liked the campus a lot.