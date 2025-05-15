Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Peter Solloway, St. Francis, baseball, junior

Name: Peter Solloway

School: St. Francis, junior

Sport: Baseball

Why he was selected: Solloway took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and shut out Marmion 9-0 to improve his record to 7-0 on the season and extend St. Francis’ winning streak to 17.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How was the team able to main such consistency during a long winning streak. What makes this team so good?

Solloway: I feel we were able to maintain that consistency with the great and talented players in our program. We have come to trust each other and rely on each other to make the plays when they need to be made.

I believe you personally are 7-0. What’s been the key to your success?

Solloway: I feel the key to my success has been focusing on commanding my pitches instead of going out on the mound and trying to throw as hard as I can.

For those who have not seen you pitch, what’s your repertoire and best pitch?

Solloway: I feel that my best pitch is my fastball because I am able to command it the best and make hitters swing and miss the most with it.

How’d you get started pitching?

Solloway: I got started pitching in kid pitch when I was very young and ever since then I have loved being in control of the game.

Do you have an MLB pitcher you like to watch?

Solloway: [Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher] Paul Skenes because he brings the command when he’s on the mound and I also have learned to pitch my slider based off the grip he uses.

Do you have a favorite baseball movie?

Solloway: My favorite baseball movie is “The Sandlot.”

Do you have a go-to pregame or postgame meal?

Solloway: My favorite go-to pregame meal is a Jersey Mike’s sandwich and I don’t really have a favorite go-to postgame meal.