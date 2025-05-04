An arson attempt occurred Saturday at a Villa Park cannabis dispensary.

At about 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Villa Park police and fire departments responded to an alarm call to Cannabist, 133 E. Roosevelt Road, Villa Park. Officers saw the store’s front window had been damaged and they smelled gas inside, police said.

Reviewing the store’s surveillance video, they saw a possible male suspect approach the store wearing all black clothing and a face mask, carrying an object. The person broke the window and threw what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail inside, police said.

The flame quickly went out after landing in the store, and the person ran away, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to call Villa Park Police at 630-834-7447.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250504/news/arson-attempt-fails-at-villa-park-dispensary/