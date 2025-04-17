Lemont senior wins Future Business Leaders of America state title

Lemont High School senior Matthew Bechtlofft earned his first state championship in the Graphic Design competition at the Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference on March 29 in Springfield. (Photo provided by Lemont High School)

Lemont High School senior Matthew Bechtlofft earned his first state championship in the graphic design competition at the Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference on March 29 in Springfield.

Lemont finished in the top 10 in 14 events and had students from five events finish in the top four in their respective competitions, earning them berths to the 2025 FBLA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Calif.

Joining Bechtlofft in qualifying for nationals were seniors Aditya Oberai, Vikram Oberai and Aidan Potaczek, juniors Olivia Sarno, Addyson Wolfe and Nina Risatti and freshmen John Perry and Alex Tchernev.