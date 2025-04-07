Downers Grove police investigating rash of burglaries

Downers Grove police are investigating a string of commercial burglaries in its retail corridors. — Downers Grove police are investigating a string of commercial burglaries in its retail corridors.

Police responded at about 3:40 a.m. Monday to the 2900 block of Finley Road for a report of a commercial burglar alarm. A check of surrounding businesses revealed roughly 20 additional commercial burglaries throughout the Butterfield Road and Ogden Avenue corridors, according to a press release.

As of Monday morning, no one was in custody. Police are asking anyone with information to contact 630-434-5600.

