April 07, 2025
Downers Grove police investigating rash of burglaries

About 20 businesses in Ogden Avenue, Butterfield Road corridors burglarized

By Daily Herald Media Group
Police responded at about 3:40 a.m. Monday to the 2900 block of Finley Road for a report of a commercial burglar alarm. A check of surrounding businesses revealed roughly 20 additional commercial burglaries throughout the Butterfield Road and Ogden Avenue corridors, according to a press release.

As of Monday morning, no one was in custody. Police are asking anyone with information to contact 630-434-5600.

