Keeping Henry Hyde’s legacy alive: Addison Township looks to use sign removed from DuPage courthouse

The name of the late U.S. Rep. Henry Hyde has been removed from the DuPage County Courthouse in Wheaton (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

The courthouse in DuPage County no longer bears the name of one of the better-known politicians from the county.

DuPage has removed the name of the late U.S. Rep. Henry J. Hyde from the building in Wheaton following a controversial decision by the county board.

Now, the sign letters that used to spell out Hyde’s name on the courthouse are sitting in boxes in Addison, where Addison Township Supervisor Dennis Reboletti hopes to find them a new home.

“We’re not going to erase Henry Hyde’s legacy here,” Reboletti said, referencing the DuPage County Board’s decision. “I’m not going to let them dance on a dead man’s grave and cancel his entire legacy without a response. Not everyone agrees with what they did.”

In a 10-5 vote that fell largely along party lines, county board members last month cited the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortions except in limited circumstances, as one of the reasons for their decision.

DuPage County gave the Addison Township the Henry Hyde letters after they were removed from the courthouse building in Wheaton (Courtesy of Dennis Reboletti/Courtesy of Dennis Reboletti)

“Here in DuPage County, public buildings serve all people, regardless of race, gender, faith or economic status,” DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy said before the Feb. 11 vote. “The Hyde Amendment restricted health care rights of women who could not afford private insurance or pay for health care themselves.”

The Elmhurst Democrat said removing Hyde’s name signals the county supports the “rights of all people to receive the services they need.”

Hyde supporters, however, said the county board’s action takes a limited view of the accomplishments of the Republican lawmaker, who died in 2007. They noted he supported gun control measures such as the Brady Bill, was instrumental in getting I-355 built and worked to address county flooding and noise issues surrounding O’Hare International Airport.

“Henry Hyde is more than just one amendment,” said Reboletti, a Republican from Elmhurst.

Reboletti said it would be fitting to name one of the township buildings after Hyde.

During Hyde’s 32 years as a congressman, his local office was in the township building at 401 N. Addison Road.

Reboletti also said the Henry J. Hyde Neighborhood Resource Center in Addison, which offers after-school programming, English Language Acquisition classes, summer camps and other services, is near the township building.

“I love it,” Anthony Hyde said of the possibility of Addison Township repurposing the DuPage County sign bearing his father’s name. “My dad loved Addison Township. That was really the heartbeat of his district.”

Henry Hyde (Daily Herald file)

Anthony Hyde, who lives in North Aurora, said he would be willing to provide the township with the framed print of an official portrait of his father and a framed copy of the initial resolution naming the courthouse after Hyde.

Both items, which used to hang inside the DuPage County courthouse, recently were returned to the family.

Reboletti said Hyde’s name could appear on the township building or another township-owned building at 50 E. Oak St., which houses a food pantry and a DMV facility.

Addison Township officials also could decide to dedicate a new veteran’s memorial in Hyde’s honor or name the township campus after him, Reboletti said.

The township board plans to discuss the topic during a meeting Wednesday. However, Reboletti said he would wait until after the April election to put up any signage.

