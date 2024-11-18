Grant declares victory in Illinois House District 47 race

State Rep. Amy Grant of Wheaton has declared victory in her bid to continue representing the 47th District.

It is a close race. DuPage County unofficial election results show that, as of Friday afternoon, Republican Grant had a 289-vote lead over Democratic challenger Jackie Williamson of Wheaton.

In a news release, Grant said, “Our campaign has been advised that we have reached a point where it is clear that I have been re-elected as your state representative of the 47th District.”

Grant said she is “grateful and committed” to the nearly 60,000 voters who voted in the race.

“I represent all the residents of this district and will continue to do my level best to do so,” she said.

On Friday, Williamson said she had not seen the news release and noted votes still were being counted.

“I know that it is going to be very close,” she said. “I don’t think it is fair to say (who won or lost) either way.”

The county clerk has until the end of the day Tuesday to count any outstanding vote-by-mail ballots and provisional ballots. More than 9,500 vote-by-mail ballots were outstanding as of Friday.

Grant has held the seat since 2019.

