Casten off to narrow lead over Conforti in 6th Congressional District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove on Tuesday had a narrow lead over Republican energy consultant Niki Conforti of Glen Ellyn in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District.

With an estimated 1% of ballots counted, Casten was ahead 2,029 votes to 1,975 votes, unofficial results from The Associated Press showed. That gave Casten, who’s seeking a fourth term, about 51% of the total votes.

Abortion was just one of the many issues that divided the candidates. Casten is an outspoken proponent of abortion rights, while Conforti supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and let states set their own abortion laws.

Conforti defended Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance for perpetuating debunked claims that immigrants are eating pets and wild animals in an Ohio town. Casten said comments like that “traffic in hatred.”

The 6th District includes parts of Cook and DuPage counties.

